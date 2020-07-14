Edinburgh, July 14: A controversy erupted in the University of St Andrews in Scotland, world's third-oldest English speaking university, after over 20 people claimed to have been sexually assaulted or raped on campus. Several students also claimed that they were attacked by members of a controversial US-style fraternity - Alpha Epsilon Pi.

The allegations were made anonymously on an Instagram page entitled "St Andrews Survivors." The university said that it would probe the allegation with the help of police, reported CNN. Fraternities or sororities are social organisations for students only and are common in the United States colleges. According to the Instagram feed on "St Andrews Survivors" incidents of rape, physical assault, and coercion took place on the university campus. The university administration also promised support to survivors. UK Universities Reach out to Indian Students for COVID-19 Support.

The university said in a statement said, "We welcome the 'St Andrews Survivors' account's efforts to provide people of all genders a space to voice their experiences of sexual misconduct." The AEPi on July 3 termed the allegations as "abhorrent". It also added that they were taking these allegations seriously. In the statement, it said that students who were involved in such incidents were immediately expelled. The AEPi is not an official society of the university.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have also attended St Andrews University. It is is one of the top-rated educational institutes to study across the globe.

