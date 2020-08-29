Kathmandu, Aug 29 (PTI) Nepal on Saturday reported 12 more deaths from COVID-19 and 884 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's toll to 207 and total infections to 37,340.

At a virtual press briefing, Dr Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said that there were 16,578 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: After Sputnik V, Three More Coronavirus Vaccines Being Registered, Says Russia.

Among the new cases, 186 have been reported from Kathmandu Valley.

The spokesperson said that the COVID-19 death toll in Nepal has reached 207 with 12 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | UAE Officially Ends Israel Boycott Amid US-Brokered Historic Deal, Bilateral Business Ties to Begin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)