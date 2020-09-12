Kathmandu, Sep 12 (PTI) Nepal on Saturday reported 14 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,202 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's toll to 336 and total infections to 53,120.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the active case count stands at 15,260. So far, 37,524 individuals have made successful recoveries—852 of them in the past 24 hours.

Also Read | Navid Afkari, Iranian Champion Wrestler, Executed Despite Global Outcry: Report.

While the recovery rate stands at 70.6 per cent, the mortality rate is 0.6 per cent, according to the ministry. The Kathmandu Valley recorded as many as 431 new cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)