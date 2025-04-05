Kathmandu, Apr 5 (PTI) Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman and Nepal's former home minister Rabi Lamichhane has been re-arrested for his alleged involvement in a cooperative fund scam case.

Police on Friday night arrested Lamichhane after Tulasipur High Court issued his remand order, an official said.

A bench of Judges Ramesh Dhakal and Swikriti Parajuli issued the order, overturning the earlier order by a district court to release Lamichhane on bail of NRs 10 million, the official said.

Lamichhane was released on bail just six days ago after serving nearly three months in jail on charges of misappropriation of funds of various cooperatives across Nepal, the official said.

