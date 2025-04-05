Jammu, April 5: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the International Border here, a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday, claiming that the force foiled an infiltration attempt from across the border. The Border Security Force (BSF) lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers following the incident in the border outpost Abdullian area in the R S Pura sector, official sources said. "On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, the alert BSF troops saw suspicious movement in the Jammu border area and an intruder was seen crossing the IB," the spokesperson said. Jammu and Kashmir: Security Heightened in RS Pura Sector After Foiled Infiltration Bid at International Border (Watch Video).

He said the intruder was challenged by the troops but he paid no heed and kept moving. "The BSF troops, sensing a threat, neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder are being ascertained," he added. The spokesperson said a strong protest is being lodged with the BSF's Pakistani counterpart. According to the sources, the BSF informed police, which sent the body for post-mortem and other legal formalities. Infiltration Bid Foiled in Punjab: Intruder Killed As Alert BSF Troops Thwart Infiltration Attempt Along International Border in Pathankot.

Later, around 1.10 pm, the BSF conducted a short-duration flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers near the incident spot, the sources said. A strong protest was lodged with the Pakistani side over the infiltration attempt. The Pakistani side refused to accept the body of the intruder during the meeting, they said. The deceased is aged around 35 and was not found in possession of any incriminating material, the sources said.