Tel Aviv [Israel], April 11 (ANI/TPS): In his Passover address to the nation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the empty chairs at many Seder--Passover feast--tables this year, representing hostages still held by Hamas, fallen soldiers, and the wounded recovering in rehabilitation centers.

"From this emptiness rises the clear voice of our fallen heroes," Netanyahu said, quoting a message from fallen soldier Elkana Vizel, who fell in Gaza fighting Hamas: "We are a generation of redemption."

The Prime Minister emphasized national resilience following the October 7th massacre: "We not only survived--we rose as one people and with a strong hand we broke the axis of evil."

He concluded by affirming Israel's historical perseverance against adversaries. (ANI/TPS)

