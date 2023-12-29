Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Colombo, Dec 29 (PTI) India's new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha on Friday called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and discussed a wide range of topics related to the multidimensional bilateral ties.

Jha assumed charge as the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka last week.

"High Commissioner called on H.E PM @DCRGunawardena today. They discussed a wide range of topics pertaining to the multidimensional India-Sri Lanka relationship" the Indian mission posted on X.

They also emphasised that centuries-old linkages in Buddhism are central to the abiding connection between the people of the two countries.

A senior Indian diplomat, Jha was India's Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium & Luxembourg before taking up his assignment in Colombo.

Jha had also served in Colombo from 2007-2010 as Counsellor at the High Commission, handling work related to commercial and economic matters. During this period, he played a major role in building the architecture of India-Sri Lanka development cooperation.

