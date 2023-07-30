Tel Aviv [Israel], July 30 (ANI/TPS): Forces from the Israel Defence Force (IDF), the Shin Bet and the Border Police operated overnight to arrest nine wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria.

IDF forces arrested five wanted men in the villages of Beitat, Qarawat Bani Hassan and Hares.

In an activity in the village of Deir Smat, four more wanted persons were arrested. During that operation, forces located three pistols, a rifle, ammunition, a military vest, an illegal vehicle and other weapons.

No casualties were reported to Israeli forces. (ANI/TPS)

