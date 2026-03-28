Vienna [Austria], March 28 (ANI): The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran was struck for the third time in 10 days.

The IAEA stated that neither was there any damage to operating reactor nor was any radiation release reported.

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"IAEA informed by Iran of a new strike in the area of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the third such incident in 10 days. No damage to operating reactor nor any radiation release reported, and condition of plant is normal, Iran says. DG Rafael Mariano Grossi again expresses deep concern about recent reports of military activity in the vicinity of a nuclear power plant, says it could cause major radiological incident if reactor were to be damaged. DG Grossi reiterates call for maximum military restraint to avoid risk of a nuclear accident," the IAEA reported.

https://x.com/iaeaorg/status/2037653641520157021?s=20

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The IAEA further said that the heavy water production plant at Khondab was also hit today in Iran.

"IAEA informed by Iran that the heavy water production plant at Khondab was also hit today. No radiation risk seen as installation contains no declared nuclear material. Separately, Iran reported today that an industrial facility - the Khuzestan Steel Production Factory which uses sealed Co-60 and Cs-137 radioactive sources for gauging - was subjected to strikes but there was no off-site radiation release," it said.

https://x.com/iaeaorg/status/2037635341343986127?s=20

It further said that Shahid Rezayee Nejad Yellow Cake Production Facility in Yazd province was attacked.

"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Shahid Rezayee Nejad Yellow Cake Production Facility in Yazd province (also known as Ardakan) was attacked today. No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. The IAEA is looking into the report. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterates call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident," the IAEA stated.

https://x.com/iaeaorg/status/2037595664939651457?s=20

https://x.com/araghchi/status/2037589492207669385?s=20

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned a "heavy price" will be exacted after Israel attacked two civilian nuclear sites and steel factories, while Iran's military warned the US and Israel that they are "playing with fire" by attacking Iran's energy infrastructure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)