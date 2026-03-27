Mumbai, March 27: A short video allegedly showing a delivery worker from Blinkit tampering with a food item has gone viral on Instagram, drawing mixed reactions and raising questions about last-mile delivery practices. The clip, filmed from a rooftop, appears to show the worker opening a biscuit packet and handling its contents before resealing it.

The video was shared by an Instagram account identified as “gagan.darkside” with a caption suggesting misconduct. Within hours, the clip spread widely across social media, prompting debate over whether the incident reflects an isolated act or a broader issue in quick commerce services. Zepto Delivery Agent Caught on Camera Eating Cherries From Customer’s Order Inside Building Lift, User Claims ‘App Kept Crashing While Trying To Upload Video Proof’.

Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Worker Stealing From Order

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Quick-Delivery app Guy got Caught stealing from Customer order: pic.twitter.com/NXE4tEKRIC — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 27, 2026

The video, only a few seconds long, quickly gained traction due to its visual nature and provocative caption. Social media users tagged the company and called for accountability, amplifying its reach. While the authenticity and context of the video remain unverified, it has become a talking point across platforms, highlighting how brief clips can influence public perception.

The incident has also reignited discussion around service fees charged by quick commerce platforms. Users questioned the justification for delivery charges and convenience fees if product handling cannot be ensured. Although no official statement has been issued by the company at the time of writing, the episode underscores the reputational risks posed by viral content and the need for clear quality control measures. Order Turns Ugly: Blinkit Delivery Boy Punches Customer, Breaks His Nose in Bengaluru Over Address Dispute (Watch Video).

India’s rapid growth in quick commerce has increased reliance on delivery workers to fulfill orders within tight timelines. While companies emphasise efficiency and customer satisfaction, isolated incidents, verified or not, can quickly escalate online.

Experts note that viral videos, especially those lacking full context, can shape narratives and influence consumer trust, making timely clarification and transparency essential for platforms operating in this space.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).