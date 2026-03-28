US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Photo: X@USAmbIndia)

Paris [France], March 28 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor held talks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in France for the G7 Ministerial Meetings.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad to have joined US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in France for the G7 Ministerial Meetings. Productive discussions with our allies and partners."

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https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2037728879989674141?s=20

Gor also met Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

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In a post on X, Sandhu said, "A pleasure to meet my friend, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor."

https://x.com/SandhuTaranjitS/status/2037352894090072183?s=20

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in India on Friday shared a quote by President Trump who praised PM Modi. It said. "Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most. - President Donald J. Trump"

https://x.com/USAndIndia/status/2037368883795939763?s=20

Earlier, on March 11, US Envoy to India, Sergio Gor, congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on being sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, succeeding Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Gor recalled Sandhu's stint as the former Ambassador of India to the United States, saying he has worked hard to promote US-India ties. A seasoned diplomat with over three decades of experience, Sandhu has played a key role in strengthening India-US ties, serving as India's Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024.

New Delhi and Washington continue with their consistent high-level interactions.

Recently, US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby concluded his visit to India, where he met with senior officials to progress on the key elements of the 2026 National Defence Strategy. His visit saw discussions aimed at advancing the framework for the India-US defence partnership.

During his visit to India, Colby met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. He also co-chaired the US-India Defence Policy Group meeting with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The discussions advanced the Framework for the India-US Major Defence Partnership that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in October 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)