Thane, March 28: Residents across Thane are increasingly transitioning to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) following new government mandates and a series of high-value incentives launched by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL). As of March 2026, the shift is no longer just about convenience; a new federal "90-day transition window" now requires households within reach of existing gas networks to migrate to PNG, or face the potential discontinuation of their domestic LPG cylinder supply.

To facilitate this transition, MGL - the sole authorised distributor in Thane - has streamlined its onboarding process, offering digital registrations and significant financial waivers for new subscribers who sign up before the end of April. How To Apply for MGL PNG Connection in Mumbai: A Step-by-Step Guide.

How to Apply for PNG Connection in Thane: A Step-by-Step Guide

The application process for Thane households has been moved primarily online to ensure faster processing. Prospective users can follow these steps:

Check Feasibility: Visit the official MGL website and enter your area's PIN code to confirm if your building or society is already part of the MGL network.

Visit the official MGL website and enter your area's PIN code to confirm if your building or society is already part of the MGL network. Online Registration: Fill out the "Domestic Connection Request Form" on the MGL portal or the 'MGL Connect' mobile app.

Fill out the "Domestic Connection Request Form" on the MGL portal or the 'MGL Connect' mobile app. Document Submission: Upload the necessary KYC documents (Identity and Address Proof).

Upload the necessary KYC documents (Identity and Address Proof). Payment: Pay the registration and security deposits through digital gateways (UPI, Credit/Debit cards, or Net Banking).

Once the application is scrutinised, a unique Business Partner (BP) number is generated, and a technical team is dispatched for a site survey and installation.

Required Documentation for PNG Connection

To ensure a smooth approval process, applicants must provide clear copies of the following:

Proof of Identity: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Voter ID.

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, or Voter ID. Proof of Ownership/Address: Latest Electricity Bill, Sale Deed, or Society Share Certificate.

Latest Electricity Bill, Sale Deed, or Society Share Certificate. For Tenants: A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the property owner or a valid Registered Leave and License Agreement.

Current Costs of PNG and Incentives

MGL has introduced limited-time offers to coincide with the March 2026 regulatory push. For registrations made between March 16 and April 30, 2026, the following terms apply:

Free Gas: New domestic customers receive free gas worth INR 500.

New domestic customers receive free gas worth INR 500. Registration Discount: An instant discount of NR 500 is available for all web-based registrations.

An instant discount of NR 500 is available for all web-based registrations. Security Deposit: A refundable interest-free security deposit (typically around INR 5,000–INR 6,500, depending on the selected scheme) is required, though MGL is moving toward a "zero upfront" model where payments are collected after the gas is commissioned.

A refundable interest-free security deposit (typically around INR 5,000–INR 6,500, depending on the selected scheme) is required, though MGL is moving toward a "zero upfront" model where payments are collected after the gas is commissioned. Bulk Benefits: Buildings with over 60 per cent penetration receive an INR 1,000 bill adjustment per customer. What Is PNG Connection and How To Get It?

Safety and Reliability of PNG

Unlike traditional cylinders, PNG is supplied through a pressurised pipeline network, eliminating the need for storage and heavy handling. The gas is lighter than air, meaning in the rare event of a leak, it disperses rapidly rather than pooling at floor level, significantly reducing fire risks. MGL maintains a 24x7 emergency helpline (1800 266 99 44) specifically for the Thane and Mumbai regions to address any technical snags or safety concerns. The transition typically takes 1 to 4 weeks from the date of application to the final "burn-in" where your stove is converted from LPG to PNG.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).