Seoul (South Korea), May 26 (AP) North Korea authorities have detained four officials over the recent failed launch of a naval destroyer, an incident that leader Kim Jong Un said was caused by criminal negligence, state media said.

The 5,000-ton-class destroyer was damaged on Wednesday when a transport cradle on the ship's stern detached early during a launch ceremony attended by Kim at the northeastern port of Chongjin. Satellite imagery on the site showed the vessel lying on its side and draped in blue covers, with parts of the ship submerged.

Also Read | All-Party Delegations Tell World Leaders About India's New Approach to Combat Cross-Border Terrorism From Pakistan.

The vessel is North Korea's second known destroyer. The failed launch was subsequently an embarrassment to Kim, who is eager to build greater naval forces to deal with what he calls US-led military threats.

North Korea launched its first destroyer, also a 5,000-ton-class ship, with massive fanfare last month. The ship is North Korea's largest and most advanced warship and state media reported it is designed to carry various weapons including nuclear missiles.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Satellite Images Reveal Widespread Damage at Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase Than Earlier Presumed.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Monday that law enforcement authorities detained Ri Hyong Son, vice director of the munitions industry department at the ruling Workers Party's Central Committee, who said it was “greatly responsible” for the failed launch.

KCNA reported Sunday that the authorities detained three officials at Chongjin Shipyard over the incident — the chief engineer, head of the hull construction workshop and deputy manager for administrative affairs.

Hong Kil Ho, the shipyard manager, also was summoned for questioning, KCNA previously reported.

Soon after the incident, Kim blamed military officials, scientists and shipyard operators for what he called a “criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism.”

In an instruction to investigators Thursday, North Korea's powerful Central Military Commission echoed Kim's position, saying those responsible “can never evade their responsibility for the crime.”

North Korea denied the warship suffered major damage, saying the hull on the starboard side was scratched and some seawater flowed into the stern section.

North Korea said on Friday it needed about 10 days to make repairs, but many outside observers said the country likely understated the damage. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)