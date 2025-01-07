In a sweeping crackdown on Western influences, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has banned the sale and consumption of hot dogs, labelling the dish an "act of treason". The ban comes amid growing concerns over the popularity of Western foods, particularly the South Korean-inspired dish, budae-jjigae, which includes hot dogs or spam. Violators caught preparing or selling hot dogs face severe punishments, including imprisonment in labour camps. The regime is also targeting other foreign-influenced foods, including tteokbokki, a popular Korean street snack. North Korea Starts to Send All Divorced Couples to Labour Training Camps to ‘Stabilise Social Order’.

Kim Jong Un Bans Hot Dogs

Kim Jong Un cracks down on sale of hot dogs in North Korea — with a penalty of time in labor camp https://t.co/hNkOB2gIAL pic.twitter.com/ifNWn7FIXT — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)