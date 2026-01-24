Kim Jong Un Spa Inauguration: North Korea Leader Tours and Inaugurates Renovated Onpho Workers’ Resort (Watch Video)

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Pyongyang, January 24: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has toured and inaugurated a renovated hot spring resort in the country’s northeast, with state media releasing footage showing him inspecting facilities and posing with staff. The visit highlights ongoing efforts to develop domestic tourism and leisure infrastructure amid international sanctions.

Renovated Hot Spring Resort Opens

State media outlets broadcast video of Kim Jong Un visiting the refurbished sanatorium, which features hot spring pools, hotel rooms, lounge areas, a Korean barbecue restaurant and other amenities. In one clip, Kim appears in a black coat, walking through corridors, entering rooms and observing features such as elevators and bathrooms. He is seen looking back at certain elements, described in subtitles as showing “admiration”. The resort is presented as a modern leisure destination for North Korean citizens, with pools and recreational spaces highlighted in the coverage. Kim Jong Un’s Staff Meticulously Wipes Chair and Table After His Meeting With Vladimir Putin to Prevent Any DNA Traces, Video Emerges.

Kim Jong Un Inaugurates Renovated Onpho Workers’ Resort

🚨 🇰🇵 BREAKING: Kim Jong-un opens a renovated hot spring resort in northeastern North Korea. pic.twitter.com/23eeQ0GeKj — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) January 22, 2026

Kim Jong Un at Onpho Workers’ Resort Video

WATCH: Kim Jong Un tours a new North Korean spa resort, posing with women by the pool while wearing a black coat. pic.twitter.com/twz3fuZQVV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 22, 2026

Kim’s Hands-On Inspection

Footage shows Kim personally reviewing the premises, including interior designs, dining facilities and relaxation areas. He poses for photographs alongside female staff members by the poolside. Reports indicate that the leader expressed satisfaction with the renovations and the temperature of the hot spring water. The event reflects the government’s long-standing practice of publicising site visits, portraying Kim as directly involved in development projects intended to improve living standards and expand recreational options.

Context of Tourism Development

North Korea has continued to build and upgrade resorts, particularly in areas with natural hot springs, as part of broader domestic tourism initiatives. These projects aim to provide citizens with leisure facilities despite economic constraints, limited foreign tourism and ongoing international isolation. North Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles Into East Sea As South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Visit China

The footage follows similar state media presentations of infrastructure developments, emphasising self-reliance and improvements in quality of life under Kim’s leadership. No specific resort name was confirmed in the reports, although the content aligns with known hot spring sanatorium projects in the northeast. The clips, shared widely on social media on January 22, 2026, drew mixed online reactions, ranging from surprise at the resort’s appearance to comparisons with standard accommodations elsewhere.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).