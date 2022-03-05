Seoul [South Korea], March 5 (ANI): North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan, media reports said on Saturday.

This was the ninth missile launch conducted by Pyongyang this year, Yonhap news agency reported.

"North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow," the Prime Minister's Office of Japan said in a tweet.

This comes merely a week after North Korea had test-fired a ballistic missile.

The US special envoy Sung Kim had condemned the ballistic missile test by North Korea which she said violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and presented a serious threat to regional stability. (ANI)

