York, Feb 23 (AP) Pennsylvania officials said a man entered a hospital's intensive care unit and took staff members hostage before he was killed by police on Saturday. An officer also died in the shooting.

York County District Attorney Tim Barker said the man entered UPMC Memorial Hospital with a bag carrying handgun and zip ties. He went straight to the ICU department, and fired the gun, striking three staff members, including a doctor, a nurse and a custodian.

A responding officer was killed in a shootout, while two others were injured before the gunman was fatally shot. (AP)

