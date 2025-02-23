London, February 22: A suspected norovirus outbreak aboard the P&O Iona cruise ship has left passengers feeling unwell as the vessel sails through northern Europe. The ship, which is carrying 5,000 guests and 1,800 crew members, is currently passing Belgium during its seven-day journey. Reports from passengers indicate that numerous individuals have been struck by symptoms of the virus, including vomiting in public areas such as restaurants, decks, and outside cabins.

Sky News reported that P&O Cruises confirmed that a number of guests have reported gastrointestinal symptoms, though the company declined to provide updates on the health of staff members. The cruise operator stated that less than one percent of guests, or approximately 500 individuals, had been affected by the illness. In response to the outbreak, the company emphasised its commitment to working with public health authorities and adhering to established protocols to protect the health of everyone on board. Pandemic Fears: China Researches Find New Bat Coronavirus HKU5-CoV-2 With Potential Risk of Animal to Human Infections, Know All About It.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes acute gastroenteritis, commonly referred to as the stomach flu. It is the leading cause of foodborne illness globally, responsible for millions of cases annually. The virus is typically spread through person-to-person contact and contaminated surfaces, making environments like cruise ships particularly vulnerable.

Norovirus: Symptoms and Prevention

Symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. In some cases, dehydration may occur due to fluid loss. Doctors recommend staying hydrated with fluids like water or oral rehydration solutions. Hand hygiene is crucial in preventing further spread, as the virus can remain in the faeces of recovered individuals for up to two weeks. ‘Mystery’ Disease in Jammu and Kashmir: 16 Die Since December 2024 After ‘Mysterious’ Illness Strikes Badhaal Village in Rajouri, Here’s What We Know So Far.

Recent data from NHS England revealed that norovirus cases are at their highest level since 2012, with nearly 1,160 patients a day hospitalized due to the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reported a rise in norovirus outbreaks in the US earlier this year. As the P&O Iona cruise continues, the company is offering full refunds to guests who experience symptoms and are unable to participate in shore activities.

