Cairo, Nov 25 (AP) Officials in Egypt say over a dozen people are missing after a tourist cruise vessel sank in the Red Sea.

The governor of the Red Sea region said Monday afternoon that authorities are searching for 17 people who went missing.

Amr Hanafy said in a statement that rescuers saved 28 people from the sinking vessel off Marsa Alam city. (AP)

