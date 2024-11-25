Sao Paulo, November 25: Seventeen people were killed and more than 20 others injured when a bus fell into a ravine in the Brazilian state of Alagoas, said local authorities.

According to the fire department, the bus carrying 40 passengers lost control and plunged into the ravine in the mountains area of Uniao dos Palmares municipality, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bus Falls Into Ravine in Brazil

Tragédia | Ônibus capota em ribanceira na Serra da Barriga, Alagoas e deixa 23 mortos; veja VÍDEO pic.twitter.com/GOKClvirtJ — Aldo Almeida ألميدا 🇦🇪 (@AldoAlmeida013) November 25, 2024

The state government has vowed to provide full assistance to the victims' families and declared three days of mourning. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

