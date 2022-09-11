Port Moresby, September 11: One person was killed after a massive earthquake hit Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Sunday morning, according to media reports. The official Chinese news agency Xinhua citing sources reported that 7.6 magnitude of earthquake caused big damage to villages at the Finisterre Range by landslides, with houses buried, and one person confirmed dead.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 on the Richter scale jolted the Kainantu town in the eastern New Guinea region of the country at 23:46:55 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said. The tremor was recorded 67 km East of Kainantu, Papua New Guinea. The epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 61.4 km. The latitude of the quake was 6.224°S while the Longitude was 146.471°E.

Watch Video

🚨VIDEO: At least 16 dead in Papua New Guinea earthquake pic.twitter.com/XgGntzx0zw — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) September 11, 2022

According to the news agency, PNG Prime Minister James Marape said he is "very concerned" about the impact of this massive earthquake, and appealed people to be calm and take extra care. Earthquake: Powerful Quake of 6.2 Magnitude Jolts Western Indonesia, No Casualty Reported.

Scary Earthquake Video:

Watch | 7.6 magnitude earthquake hits #PapuaNewGuinea. US Geological Survey says the quake, with depth of 90 kilometers, strikes near town of #Kainantu. Power outages and damage to buildings reported in parts of the country.#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/pMo19W7PYv — NCIB NEWS NETWORK (@NCIB_INDIA_NEWS) September 11, 2022

He said national and provincial disaster agencies, as well as leaders, had been asked to assess the scale of damage and injuries to people. The PNG Defense Force and police had been put on alert to respond to emergencies if needed, Xinhua reported.

