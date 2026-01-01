New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, January 1: Chinese scientists have developed a gene-edited variety of crucian carp that is completely free of tiny intermuscular bones, marking a major breakthrough for food safety and commercial aquaculture. The new bone-free fish strain, named Zhongke No. 6, was created after more than a decade of research and is expected to transform how freshwater fish are consumed and processed.

The project was led by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences under the guidance of Academician Gui Jianfang. Using CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology, scientists successfully disabled the runx2b gene, which controls the formation of fine Y-shaped intermuscular bones commonly found in carp. Black Seadevil Fish Caught on Camera: Scary-Looking Humpback Anglerfish Seen Off Spanish Coast in Tenerife, Video Surfaces.

Eliminating a Common Choking Hazard

Crucian carp, particularly Gibel carp, is widely consumed across Asia for its high protein content and delicate taste. However, the presence of more than 80 tiny bones embedded in the flesh has long posed a choking risk. By switching off the bone-forming gene at the embryonic stage, researchers ensured that Zhongke No. 6 retains a normal skeletal structure while eliminating the hair-like bones from its meat. Channa Amphibious Rediscovered: Researchers Find Rare Snakehead Fish Thought Extinct for 80 Years in Himalayas.

Designed for Commercial Fish Farming

In addition to being boneless, Zhongke No. 6 has been optimized for large-scale aquaculture. According to scientists, the gene-edited carp grows faster, requires less feed, and shows improved disease resistance in high-density farming conditions. Importantly, tests confirmed that the fish’s nutritional value, flavor, and texture remain unchanged-though many tasters described the meat as noticeably more tender.

From Research to Market

The initiative is part of China’s broader “Precision Seed Design and Creation” program aimed at strengthening food security. After early trials in 2020, large-scale breeding began in 2022 with around 20,000 fish released into test farms in Harbin. Pilot farming and market testing are now underway, with wider commercial availability expected in the coming years.

Experts say boneless carp could boost demand for packaged fish fillets and snacks, making freshwater fish more competitive globally.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (South China Morning Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

