New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Under Operation Ganga, 83 flights have brought over 17,100 Indians back to India from war-hit Ukraine so far including a total of 1,250 onboard 7 flights that landed in the last 24 hours.

There are 3 flights scheduled over the next 24 hours. In terms of departure points, there will be 2 flights from Suceava and 1 flight from Bucharest. Nearly 22,000 Indians have exited Ukraine since the issuance of advisory in January 2022.

The MEA Control Room, as well as the Control Centres operated by our Embassies, continue to operate on a 24x7 basis. The MEA Control Room has attended to 12,582 calls and 9,131 emails till the afternoon of March 7.

The government has been ramping up its operation to evacuate the Indian citizens from Ukraine. Earlier on Sunday, the government informed that nearly 16,000 Indian students have been evacuated from the war-hit country through flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries under Operation Ganga. (ANI)

