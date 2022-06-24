Islamabad [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led opposition party on Thursday accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of plunging the country into a quagmire of crisis.

Farrukh Habib, the central secretary-general of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), slammed the incumbent government and said that all claims about PM Shehbaz Sharif being a good administrator have been exposed as he has plunged the country into a quagmire of crisis in only a few months of his rule, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Addressing a press conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House on Thursday, Habib called the government "anti-people and anti-poor" and said that the betterment of the country was not on their agenda.

"The imported government is making tall claims of bringing about a revolution in the country and as a result of that revolution, public will be provided relief, but since coming to power, this government has increased miseries of the masses manifold. The so-called best administrator stands badly exposed as the budget had to be changed three times," Habib said.

The Pakistani prime minister on Tuesday had hinted at taking "difficult" decisions to bring Pakistan out of the tough economic situation. He blamed the previous PTI government led by Imran Khan for the poor performance of the deteriorating economic conditions.

A large number of workers and supporters of Imran Khan's party on Sunday staged protests across the country against rising inflation on the call of party chairman.

Imran Khan said that his party will continue protests against Pakistan's 'imported' government till the announcement of fresh elections.

The former PM rejected the allegations levelled by the current rulers that the PTI government's policies and agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were the reasons for the skyrocketing inflation. (ANI)

