Gilgit [PoGB], April 20 (ANI): Two young girls tragically lost their lives when a wall collapsed in the Pedan area of Jaglot town of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan due to heavy rain and an earthquake that jolted the region recently.

The incident has sparked widespread anger and frustration among locals over the lack of basic emergency medical facilities and government negligence in the area, as cited by Markhor Times.

According to Markhor Times, the wall--referred to locally as the Garniwali wall--collapsed suddenly, burying the girls beneath the debris.

The victims were rushed to the local hospital, but residents allege that no medical staff were present during the emergency. "There was no oxygen setup. No doctors or nurses. The hospital was empty," said one resident. "Our children were dying, and there was no one to help."

In a disturbing claim, locals reported that the District Health Officer (DHO) refused to provide an ambulance. "We pleaded with them, but they said they won't send any vehicle," said another community member. "Most of the medical staff were busy in their private clinics instead of being at the government hospital."

According to Markhor Times, community members have now threatened to launch a protest and block roads if the government fails to take immediate action. They are demanding accountability from health authorities and local administration, calling the incident a result of sheer negligence and disregard for public safety.

"We demand that the government fix the health infrastructure in Jaglot. If they don't listen to us now, we will take to the streets," one local elder warned.

This tragedy has once again highlighted the dire state of healthcare in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, especially in remote areas like Jaglot, where residents continue to suffer due to a lack of resources, infrastructure, and official attention.

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) are grappling with severe living conditions, facing economic struggles, political neglect, and a shortage of essential public services.

Although the region is abundant in natural resources, it remains underdeveloped, with crumbling infrastructure, frequent power outages, insufficient healthcare facilities, and limited access to quality education. (ANI)

