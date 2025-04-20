Mumbai, April 20: Tech layoffs continue this year as more companies reduce their workforce amid global economic challenges, business challenges, and cost-cutting measures. The latest rounds of tech layoffs from various companies have affected more employees. In 2025, thousands of employees have been laid off as a result of cost-cutting measures, business restructuring, automation, lower performance, and more.

According to the layoffs tracking website Layoffs.Fyi, 111 tech companies have laid off 28,728 employees so far. This year, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Intel, and various other companies announced that they would cut jobs to streamline their operations and automate. Recently, ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt said that AI would take over all the coding jobs starting next year, and soon, AGI and superintelligence would replace the most intelligent humans in the world in various disciplines. Infosys Layoffs: IT Giant Lays Off More 240 Trainees Who Failed Internal Assessments, Offers Free Upskilling.

The tech layoffs are alarming, with the leading companies announcing their plans to reduce the workforce, shut down operations, and replace marketing and sales jobs with some automation, like Salesforce. Recently, Swedish battery maker Northvolt cut half of its workforce, around 2,800 jobs, amid financial struggles and bankruptcy proceedings. Jack Dorsey's Block cut 931 jobs, Salesforce laid off 1,000 people, and Stripe cut 300 jobs.

Wayfair layoffs affected 730 employees, Blue Origin cut 1,000 jobs. Redfin had to let to 450 people, and Meta layoffs affected 3,600 employees due to their lower performance. Several other companies have laid off employees in thousands, like Workday, which has 1,750 employees. However, the tech layoffs in 2025 were also announced by small-sized companies that cut hundreds of jobs to save costs, run operations smoothly, and focus on increasing profits. Volvo Layoffs: Volvo Group North America To Cut up to 800 Jobs From Multiple US Locations Amid Trump Tariffs and Market Uncertainty.

The number of affected employees keeps increasing as the company moves on with its future plans and shuts down the units that are not relevant as of 2025. Paytm and Ola have laid off thousands of employees in India due to automation and improving their productivity.

