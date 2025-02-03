Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 3 (ANI): More than 10,000 devotees visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to celebrate its first 'Patotsav', the anniversary of its inauguration. A series of grand celebrations, prayers, and cultural performances were conducted to mark the occasion.

The Patotsav is an auspicious date whereby sacred traditional rituals and ceremonies are invoked to honour and celebrate the anniversary of temple's Pran Pratishtha, the consecration of deities in the central shrine.

The day commenced before dawn as hundreds of devotees and volunteers arrived at 4 am Sunday to prepare for the Mahapuja at the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the region, according to a press release.

In the press release, Jigisha Joshi, a volunteer, explained her enthusiasm for offering service so early on her weekend, stating, "I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve our community and offer devotion in this beautiful Mandir. By serving others, is my way of offering gratitude to God."

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi shared glimpses of the celebration on X, "Colourful performances and devotional sounds lit up the atmosphere at the 1st Patotsav celebrations of the #AbuDhabiMandir. We extend our heartfelt prayers to the 2 Million visitors and all those who have been a part of the Mandir in various ways throughout the past year."

More than 1,100 participants took part in this divine ceremony at 6 am offering their prayers with deep devotion. According to the press release, the Mahapuja was a truly unique experience, a blend of technology and spirituality, with special projections on the Mandir displaying various rituals, enhancing the devotional experience for all attendees.

Adding to the vibrancy of the celebrations, the Nashik Dhol team from Maharashtra delivered a powerful performance and their energetic drumming welcomed and accompanied the procession of Lord Swaminarayan from the Maha Abhishek Sthan to the central dome of the temple, the release said.

A special recitation ceremony was held in the grand Assembly Hall from 9 am to 11 am, where verses were chanted in praise of the birth anniversary of BAPS founder Shastriji Maharaj. The congregation of more than 2,000 people also honored UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his vision in fostering a land of love and harmony. Throughout the Sunday, the celebration featured mesmerizing music and traditional dance performances, deeply rooted in the ancient art of Natya Shastra, captivating audiences. The event showcased 19 different performances, with troupes comprising 224 participants. Spectators were enthralled by renditions of Madhurashtakam, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi, alongside traditional Marathi, Odissi, Bengali and Bharatanatyam dances.

As the Sun set, the Swaminarayan Ghaat transformed into a vibrant stage for an evening of cultural splendor. Adding to the sanctity of the occasion, Aarti was performed at 6 pm, 7 pm and 8 pm. The first Patotsav not only celebrated the milestone anniversary of the BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi but also reaffirmed its role as a beacon of peace, faith, and cultural unity in the region.

BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi head, Brahmvihari Swami, concluded the day with special blessings, "The BAPS Hindu Mandir has witnessed its first year filled will love, hope and unity. It has won awards for its architectural splendor but its most impressive achievement is that it continues to bring people of all backgrounds together inspiring an inclusive and harmonious society. May one and all also fill their lives with love and unity for all that is around them," according to the press release.

Brahmvihari Swami expressed gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, acknowledging his generosity and unwavering support. He also appreciated everyone who contributed to making the BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi a reality, emphasizing the collective efforts that brought this spiritual landmark to life.

On February 14 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The temple was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchmi. He offered prayers at the temple and performed aarti. (ANI)

