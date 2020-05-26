World News | P Kumaran Appointed India's High Commissioner to Singapore

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Periasamy Kumaran was on Tuesday appointed as India's High Commissioner to Singapore.

He will replace Jawed Ashraf, who took over as High Commissioner of India to Singapore in November 2016.

The External Affairs Ministry said in a release that Kumaran is expected to take up the assignment shortly. He is at present Ambassador of India to Qatar and has been serving the post since October, 2016.

Kumaran joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992 and has served as Deputy High Commissioner at the High Commission of India in Colombo from September 2011 to June 2014. He has earlier also served in the High Commission of India in Islamabad and the Embassy of India in Washington.

MEA also announced that Prem K Nair, at present Consul General of India to Hambantota, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Niger. (ANI)

