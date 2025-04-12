London [UK], April 12 (ANI): In a fiery address, MQM founder and leader Altaf Hussain vehemently opposed the construction of new canals from River Indus, branding the project as a calculated attempt to render Sindh barren and water-deprived. He claimed that the initiative, cloaked under the Green Pakistan Initiative, is, in fact, a "Green Punjab Project" designed to benefit Punjab at the devastating cost of Sindh's ecological and agricultural survival.

Hussain accused the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari--also the PPP Chairman--of approving the controversial project during a high-level meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr. He condemned the PPP's public opposition as hypocritical, calling the party's protests a facade meant to mislead the people of Sindh while covertly supporting the canal expansion.

Citing both the 1970s tripartite agreement and the 1991 Water Accord, Hussain asserted that Punjab has repeatedly violated Sindh's share of water, while the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has failed to enforce equitable distribution. He pointed to the rapid development of canals like Kachhi, Rainee, Thar, Thal, and most notably the Cholistan Canal, inaugurated on October 12, 2024, as proof of a larger strategy threatening Sindh's future.

According to Hussain, while 1.2 million acres of Cholistan are being transformed into arable land through corporate farming, over 12 million acres in Sindh face environmental and agricultural ruin. He argued that the project will benefit military-backed enterprises and feudal elites while leaving ordinary Sindhis water-starved and powerless.

Quoting a report from The News dated March 28, Hussain reaffirmed that Zardari had given the green light to the canal project as early as July 2024. Calling for peaceful demonstrations, he urged the people of Sindh to protest outside Bilawal House, Zardari House, and Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Reiterating MQM's outright rejection of the canal project, Hussain demanded strict adherence to the 1991 Water Accord to protect Sindh's rights and uphold the principles of federal equity. (ANI)

