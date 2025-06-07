Islamabad, Jun 7 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir on Saturday visited the forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC) and interacted with the troops.

During the interaction, Gen Munir lauded troops' high morale, operational preparedness, and vigilance, the army said in a statement.

He was visiting the army's forward positions along the LoC to celebrate Eid ul-Azha with troops, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in the statement.

Gen Munir told soldiers and officers on the frontline that celebrating the Eid away from loved ones, reflected their profound commitment to national service, the statement said.

Munir also claimed that Pakistan gave a “befitting response” to India to avenge the loss of lives in the recent flare up.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack – that left 26 dead – with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

The on-ground hostilities from Indian and Pakistan sides that lasted for four days ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Munir also reaffirmed Pakistan's principled stance on the Kashmir issue and vowed to continue support for the Kashmiri people.

New Delhi has maintained that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India.

