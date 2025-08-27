Karachi [Pakistan] August 27 (ANI): Health professionals and leading environmental advocates have called on authorities to accelerate the removal of standing water and solid waste ahead of the upcoming monsoon to reduce the risk of disease outbreaks, as reported by Dawn.

They emphasised the importance of consistently cleaning stormwater drains and implementing rainwater harvesting strategies to help restore dwindling groundwater levels and reduce the chances of urban flooding, according to Dawn.

Also Read | Rare Orange Shark Spotted in Costa Rica: Nurse Shark With Orange Colour and White Eyes Sighted Near Tortuguero National Park, Scientists Reveal Reason for Its Bright Colour.

"There is a significant risk of vector-borne and water-borne diseases this year, especially following the intense rains we've recently experienced. We must act quickly with the limited time we have before the next downpour, as stagnant water will soon become breeding sites for mosquitoes," stated Dr. Imran Sarwar, head of the emergency department at Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, per the Dawn report.

He noted that there is usually a marked rise in cases of gastroenteritis, malaria, and dengue shortly after the rains, particularly during this season. Currently, Dr. Sarwar mentioned that the majority of patients in the emergency department are suffering from viral infections. "However, this trend is expected to shift in the coming days, as occurs annually during and after the monsoon."

Also Read | 'Terrific Person': Donald Trump Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement, Who Once Said 'I Hate Taylor Swift!' Shares Surprise Well-Wishes (Watch Video).

Dr. Abdul Wahid Rajput, Medical Superintendent at the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital and Research Centre, shared his clinical insights, indicating that vector and water-borne diseases make up 30 to 40 percent of patient cases. "The danger posed by water and vector-borne diseases should not be underestimated, as these illnesses can be fatal if complications arise. All demographics are vulnerable," he noted, stressing that the city's infrastructure is fragile and citizens must work alongside the government to improve the livability of their neighbourhoods, as reported by Dawn.

Monsoon rains, typically occurring from June to September, are essential for replenishing water resources but often lead to urban flooding, landslides, and the displacement of individuals in at-risk regions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)