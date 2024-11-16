Quetta [Pakistan], November 15 (ANI): Mobile and internet services will remain suspended in parts of Balochistan due to security concerns, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) spokesperson said the measures were taken keeping in mind security concerns and to maintain law and order in the region, ARY News reported.

At least 26 persons and over 40 were injured, including women and children in Quetta Railways blast on last Saturday.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat said that the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta took place at 8:25am.

The blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express, when a large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said, ARY News reported.

ARY News reported that the railway authorities said that two trains, Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express, were scheduled to depart from Quetta to Chaman and Peshawar, respectively. The passengers of both trains were present at the platform when the blast occurred.

Following the blast, Pakistan Railways (PR) on November 10 announced that Quetta railway station would be shut down from November 11-14.

The train services resumed from Friday after security clearance, CEO of Pakistan Railways told ARY News.

The United States had also strongly condemned the November 9 bombing at a railway station in Pakistan's Quetta.

Addressing the US State Department briefing on Thursday, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel offered deepest condolences to the victims and their families."We strongly condemn the BLA Majeed Brigade's November 9th bombing at a railway station and we extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families We have a shared interest in combating these kinds of threats with Pakistan We have a shared commitment to regional security," Patel said.

"The US itself has designated the BLA as a Specially designated global terrorist organization. We did that back in 2019 and at the end of the day. we are continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism," he added.

A devastating blast at Quetta Railway Station in Pakistan's Balochistan province on November 9 claimed at least 26 lives and injured 62 others.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the blast. (ANI)

