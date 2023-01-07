Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 7 (ANI): Against the deteriorating law and order in the region, several locals of the South Waziristan region staged massive protests in the tribal district and chanted slogans against a surge in terrorism in the tribal district, Geo News reported.

The protests took place at Rustam Bazaar in Wana. The protesters included people from various political parties like the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), National Democratic Movement (NDM), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP).

Moreover, Civil society organizations, lawyers, traders and the general public also joined the rally to show their support, as per Geo News.

The protesters carried banners and placards and demanded the government play its role in maintaining law and order in the province, particularly in the merged tribal districts. They also chanted slogans against the spike in terrorism in the region, asking the authorities to take action to improve the deteriorating law and order in South Waziristan.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the security forces killed 11 terrorists in an operation in the South Waziristan district's Wana area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. In a statement, the military's media wing said while conducting the intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area, the security forces successfully "foiled a high-profile terrorist activity".

About 1,000 people were killed and injured in attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on the Pakistan government in 2022, according to statistics published by the TTP terrorist group, Khaama Press reported.

TTP said in a video, that most of their attacks took place in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. They also launched attacks outside the province. (ANI)

