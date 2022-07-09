Lahore, Jul 9 (PTI) Pakistan's law enforcement agencies have arrested six terrorists, including four from the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who were planning to target security personnel and sensitive buildings in the country, police said on Saturday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police in a statement said that four terrorists from TTP -- Wahid Bhatti, Jameel-ur-Rehman, Mohsin Khursheed and Imran Khan -- have been arrested from different cities of the Punjab province. They were planning to target law enforcement personnel and sensitive buildings.

Kashif Ali and Shafqat Hussain of the banned militant group Islamic State (ISIS) have also been arrested.

Police recovered 1,115gm of explosives, four hand grenades, one IED bomb, four detonators and cash from the arrested terrorists.

In two recent previous raids, the CTD arrested 20 terrorists of the TTP and ISIS from Punjab province.

Currently, the military establishment is holding 'peace talks' with the TTP leadership.

The military had reassured the political leadership that no extra-constitutional concessions would be given to the banned TTP in the ongoing dialogue and any deal made with the terrorist group would be subject to parliamentary approval.

The negotiations process was secretly revived in April which led to the TTP announcing a ceasefire on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. As matters progressed, the ceasefire kept being extended.

Pakistani authorities are asking for the dissolution of the terrorist organisation, laying of arms, and respect for the Constitution, whereas the TTP is seeking withdrawal of security forces from the erstwhile tribal areas, annulment of the 2018 merger of tribal agencies with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the release of its fighters, and compensation for the damage it suffered.

