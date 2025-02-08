Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has turned down an invitation of dialogue from the Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said that political talks could not happen only with intentions but solid commitment, as per ARY News.

"The chapter of negotiations has now closed. The government neither had determination nor good intentions thus the dialogue failed," Omar Ayub said in his reply to Sadiq's invitation. .

"We had initiated talks with seriousness, but the government failed to accept our demands," Omar Ayub said. "Now, we won't hold dialogue," ARY News quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Chairperson of PTI, Barrister Gohar Ali said that the party will not attend the 4th meeting. Talking to media, he said that the government was given seven days' deadline, but it didn't announce the judicial commission, demanded by the PTI.

PTI decided against attending the fourth round of talks with government, summoned by NA speaker on January 28.

The National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that the government's negotiating committee will continue its efforts to engage the opposition, despite its absence from the fourth round of talks.

He stated that notices and calls were sent to both government and opposition members, and no opposition member declined the invitation. However, the opposition failed to attend the meeting.

Earlier in the day, PTI Sindh finalised its plans to mark February 8 as Black Day, protesting what they claim is the "theft of their party's mandate," as reported by Express Tribune.

PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, Karachi Division President Raja Azhar, and General Secretary Arsalan Khalid led a rally in Karachi. The rally featured elected members of national and provincial assemblies, who, according to Form 45, were the rightful victors, displaying images of the form on their vehicles, the Express Tribune reported.

They also showcased photographs of individuals who, they allege, gained access to the assemblies through rigging. The rally, which traversed various routes in Karachi, aimed to rally public support against the alleged theft of votes. (ANI)

