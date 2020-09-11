New York [US], September 11 (ANI): India at the United Nations' High-Level Forum on Culture of Peace slammed the Pakistan delegation for exploiting a UN platform for giving hate speech against India and said that they should instead do a self-evaluation of their own system and record of protecting minorities.

Speaking at the 74th United Nations General Assembly, Paulomi Tripathi, Indian counsellor, said that Pakistan's talk of 'culture of peace' at the international platform is a "decoy to divert attention from their own shameful records."

"Talk of 'culture of peace' from the delegation of Pakistan is nothing but a decoy to divert attention from their own shameful records. Before making absurd allegations against India, where equal rights of people of all faiths are guaranteed by the constitution, the delegation of Pakistan must do itself a favour of looking at their own system and records of protecting minorities," she said.

She further said that the Pakistan delegation has yet again exploited a UN platform for hate speech against India. "This happens at a time when Pakistan continues to foment a 'culture of violence' at home and across its borders."

"Pakistan's deplorable human rights records and discriminatory treatment of religious and ethnic minorities is a cause of persistent concern for the international community. Blasphemy laws are used against religious minorities such as Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs, to violate their human rights and dignity. Women and girls remain particularly vulnerable as they are abducted, raped, forcefully converted, and married to their violators," she said.

Tripathi further noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated the situation in Pakistan. (ANI)

