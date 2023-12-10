Islamabad, Dec 10 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on Sunday left for Washington on his first official trip to the United States amidst severe economic, political and security challenges faced by his cash-strapped country.

During his visit to the US, “Gen Munir is scheduled to meet the senior military and other government officials of USA,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media affairs wing, said in a statement.

Also Read | Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Cantaloupe Kills Three in US, Five in Canada; Know All About Latest Health Scare.

His visit comes as Pakistan slowly plods its way towards the general elections slated to take place on February 8 after a delay due to various legal issues. However, there is still uncertainty if the polls will be held on time due to security issues and the severe winter.

Local Taliban militants have increased their attacks against Pakistan since Afghanistan came under Taliban control in 2021. Pakistan and the US share the view that Kabul has failed to keep its word to not allow militants to use its soil. The increase in the attacks during election seasons makes electioneering more daunting and hazardous.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Blow to President Joe Biden As Poll Shows Donald Trump in Lead, Reveals Survey.

Pakistan's political and security situation has been compounded due to economic vulnerability and it narrowly avoided the default only after the International Monetary Fund agreed to provide a $3 billion loan.

It is believed that General Munir would discuss both bilateral and regional issues with his hosts, especially the situation in Afghanistan.

He left for the US just a day after US special envoy for Afghanistan Tom West visited Pakistan and met both civil and military officials.

The defence leaders of the two nations keep in touch and in October, General Munir and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held a telephone conversation and discussed “areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments”.

In July, US Central Command (Centcom) chief General Michael Erik Kurilla visited Pakistan and met the army chief. He recognised Pakistan's “continued efforts” to bring peace and stability to the region.

According to the ISPR, it is the first visit of General Munir. Earlier, it was rumoured in Feb this year that General Munir might have undertaken a secret trip to the US but the ISPR had rejected such rumours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)