Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): A Pakistan Army soldier was killed on Friday during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, The Express Tribune reported.

An ISPR press release read, "Own troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists' location."

The military's media wing added, "However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshad Ullah, age 29 years, resident of District Karak, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat."

The ISPR also said that the area was being sanitised to kill more terrorists found in the area.

"Pakistan's Security Forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," ISPR stated.

As per The Express Tribune, at least eight terrorists were killed and two Pakistan Army soldiers were injured earlier this month when security forces carried out an operation in Khyber-South Pakhtunkhwa's Waziristan district, according to the military's media wing.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, security forces conducted the operation after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the Zinghara area of South Waziristan.

The ISPR in a statement said, "During intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists including mortar fire, eight terrorists have been killed, whereas two soldiers are injured."

It added, "Unfortunately, two children embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire."

In another incident, the ISPR reported that a terrorist was killed and two others were injured in an exchange of fire with security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Sibi.

The ISPR added that "multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by terrorists for the last two days based on credible information."

According to the military's media wing, "Three terrorists were intercepted while moving towards their hideout and when they were blocked, they opened fire on the security forces."

It was also stated that a cache of weapons and ammunition had been discovered.

"The Pakistan Army, in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts to undermine Balochistan's peace, stability, and progress," The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

