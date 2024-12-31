Karachi [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): The Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) has announced a protest at 60 different locations across Karachi in response to the protest by Majlis-e-Wahdatul-Muslimeen (MWM), ARY News reported.

In a press conference, an ASWJ leader gave an ultimatum to the government to resolve the MWM's protest by Tuesday at 3 pm, or else the party will organize sit-ins across the city.

ASWJ leaders stated that they will begin sit-ins from Tuesday afternoon at locations including Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Hydari Market, Sakhi Hasan Mobile Market, Nagan Chowrangi, 4k Chowrangi, Sohrab Goth, Karimabad, Sharah-e-Faisal, Lasbela Chowk, Civic Centre, Gulshan Chowrangi, Mosmayat Chowk, Baloch Colony, Akhtar Colony, and other areas if the government fails to meet their demand, ARY News reported.

MWM had called for nationwide protests in solidarity with the people of Parachinar, who have been staging a sit-in for six days demanding justice and peace amid ongoing violence and killings, as reported by Dawn.

Earlier on Monday, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab advised MWM to stage their protest in front of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Wahab made this comment regarding the roadblocks by MWM at key thoroughfares in Karachi, as per ARY News.

"Karachiites are suffering from a situation that is not related to them," Wahab said, adding, "The protesting MWM has been an ally of PTI, which has a government in KP province."

He also mentioned, "We are trying to resolve the issue through talks," and further added that people heading to their workplaces were facing difficulties, according to ARY News.

Notably, MWM is continuing protests at 10 spots in Karachi over the Kurram issue.

Meanwhile, Karachi Traffic Police have launched a 24/7 helpline to assist residents during the ongoing MWM protests. The traffic police have established a 24-hour operation at their 1915 helpline office, operating in three shifts to provide real-time traffic updates. (ANI)

