Lahore [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Two roof collapses in Lahore's Azhar Town and Shahdara Town neighbourhoods during the ongoing spell of rain across Pakistan's Punjab and injured at least nine people, reported Dawn on Saturday.

No significant injuries have been reported, the rescue agency said, and all injured people were immediately sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.

50 people have died as a result of this year's monsoon since June 25, according to information made public yesterday by the National Disaster Management Agency of Pakistan. 87 people also sustained injuries as a result of other incidents, reported Dawn.

Nabeel Javed, the relief commissioner for Punjab, visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) control centre where he was told of the impending danger of river flooding.

It was mentioned in the briefing given by the director general of PDMA that more rain was expected in several cities of Punjab province until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, heavy rains lashed several parts of Punjab province in Pakistan, killing 17 people. At least 49 were injured.

Numerous incidents of roof and wall collapses occurred throughout Punjab in Pakistan as rains battered some areas of the province. (ANI)

