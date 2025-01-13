Islamabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday condemned what it called the "increasingly racist and Islamophobic" comments against the British-Pakistanis while stressing the deep ties with the UK and the contributions of the community members.

The Foreign Office issued a statement in response to media queries regarding the recent spate of remarks directed towards the Pakistani community in the UK after Tesla CEO Elon Musk entered a debate surrounding the term “Asian grooming gangs”.

“As such, we note with deep concern the increasingly racist and Islamophobic political and media commentary in the UK that is aimed at conflating the reprehensible actions of a few individuals with the entire 1.7 million British Pakistani diaspora,” Foreign Office spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said.

The term “grooming gangs” stems from the widespread abuse of girls in several English towns and cities, which emerged more than a decade ago.

The debate got a Pakistan angle after an Indian politician, Priyanka Chaturvedi, wrote on X, “Repeat after me, they aren't ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs.”

Musk replied with a terse “true,” signalling his support for her remarks.

FO spokesperson stated that Pakistan-UK friendship is characterized by warmth, cordiality, robust cooperation and trust. Nurtured over decades this relationship remains an important priority of Pakistan's foreign policy, he said.

“The deep and multifaceted relations cover important areas including trade and investment, education, security, counter-terrorism, parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people contacts,” he said.

He said British nationals of Pakistani origin have a rich history of contributing to the UK's growth, development and, indeed, freedom.

He added that an exceptionally large number of predominantly Muslim soldiers from what is now Pakistan served in the British Indian army and laid down their lives for the cause of democracy in both World Wars.

"British Pakistanis today form the backbone of the UK's health, retail and services sectors. Many British Pakistanis hold high public office, and thousands serve their communities as Members of Parliament, mayors, councillors, and as members of local police and municipal services,” he said.

Khan also said British Pakistanis have excelled in sports and arts and their cuisine and music enrich British culture.

“To demonize such a large and diverse community on the basis of the actions of a few individuals needs to be condemned,” he added.

