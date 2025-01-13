Beijing, January 13: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in Xigaze of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China on Monday night. The quake shook the area around the holy town of Xigaze at 8:58 pm local time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC). The same area was hit by a 6.8-magnitude quake on Jan 8 in which 126 people were killed and 188 others injured. China has launched massive relief and rescue operations in the area. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6.9 on Richter Scale Rattles Kyushu, Tsunami Warnings Issued for Miyazaki Prefecture.

Monday's quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting CENC. After the Jan 8 quake, the area was hit by over 640 tremors.

