Balochistan [Pakistan], August 9 (ANI): A Pakistani court has ordered a complaint against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and former SSP Operations Quetta in a case related to the "ruckus" at the Balochistan Assembly in June this year.

The Express Tribune reported that a sessions judge has ordered registration of a case against Balochistan Chief Minister and former SSP Operations Quetta during the hearing of a 22A application of an opposition member of the Balochistan Assembly.

On Saturday, Additional Sessions Judge Quetta 1, on the request of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, ordered an FIR be registered under Section 22A of the CRPC.

The MPA had been injured during a protest when police forced entered the assembly to clear the opposition's protest outside the assembly building in June.

On June 18, at least three protesting Balochistan MPAs were injured in a clash with police as opposition lawmakers staged a sit-in outside the provincial assembly to stop the government from presenting the budget.

Protesting over the issue of unfair distribution of funds, opposition lawmakers had blocked access to the provincial assembly premises to prevent the presentation of the provincial budget for the new fiscal year, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the Pakistani daily, the protesters had chanted slogans against the provincial government and alleged that non-elected politicians were being granted funds and members of the provincial assembly from the opposition were being ignored just because they did not belong to the ruling party.

Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi presented the budget with over Rs 584 billion, out of which Rs 237 billion has been allocated for development works. (ANI)

