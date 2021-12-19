Karachi [Pakistan], December 19 (ANI): The death toll in Pakistan's Karachi blast has climbed to 17 as one more victim of the explosion succumbed to his injuries, local media reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, the blast happened in Karachi's Shershah area, Pakistan Urdu news channel Samaa reported. A building that hosted a bank partially collapsed in the blast.

Also Read | COVID-19 Booster Shot 80% Effective Against Severe Omicron, Says Report.

The Pakistani publication said that police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and the injured had been moved to a nearby hospital. Media reports say that several people are suspected to be trapped under the rubble.

The nature of the blast is being determined by the police who is investigating the blast. Some media reports suggest the incident occurred due to gas leakage or detonation of explosives.

Also Read | TikTok to Launch Delivery Service With Food From Viral Videos in US.

Special Assistant to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Alamgir Khan's father, Dilawar Khan, had also died in the blast.

"We share the grief of Alamgir Khan and other bereaved families," Gill tweeted in Urdu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)