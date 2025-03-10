Islamabad [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): The N-40 National Highway, which is the main route between Pakistan and Iran, remained shut for the ninth consecutive day as the families of 10 missing youth from Kardgap continued to hold protest in Noshki, Geo News reported.

The road closure has impacted Pakistan's land connection with Iran and affected travelling between Noshki, Rakhshan Division, and Quetta.

In addition, the LPG gas supply to Punjab and Sindh has been suspended due to road closure. Protesters also broke the windows of a car trying to use an alternative route.

Meanwhile, the Torkham border between Pakistan and Afghanistan also remained shut for the 16th day due to tensions between the two countries, Customs authorities said on Sunday.

The road closure, triggered by tensions over construction in disputed areas, has affected cross-border movement and all kinds of trade have been suspended between two nations.

According to customs officials, the suspension of trade over the past 16 days has caused an estimated loss of USD 3 million on a daily basis. The immigration authorities said that nearly 10,000 people cross the Torkham border every day, with the closure leaving thousands stranded in two nations.

The Torkham border was shut on February 22 for all kinds of movement after tension escalated between forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan over the construction of a bunker by the latter near Zero-Point. Security sources said that Afghan forces tried to construct a bunker in a disputed area near the border, prompting Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) to respond, according to the Geo News report.

Forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan have reinforced their positions and Pakistani authorities shifted customs, immigration and police officials from Torkham Bazaar to Landikotal as a precautionary measure, Geo News reported. The two nations have taken defensive positions, escalating fears of an armed clash.

The Torkham crosses often face disruptions, affecting economic activities in both nations. The development comes amid a rise in terrorist incidents in Pakistan which Islamabad has blamed on outlawed groups based in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a porous border spanning around 25,000 kilometers which has several crossing points holding importance as a key element of regional trade and ties between the people across both sides of the border.

