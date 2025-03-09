New Delhi, March 9: Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is reportedly rolling out GSAi Custom Chatbot to federal employees. The aim of the project is to follow President Donald Trump's idea of prioritising "AI-first" agenda to update the US government by using new technologies. The initiative is to make government work more efficiently by using AI tools, which will help to improve the services. Around 1,500 employees have access to the chatbot, and there may be plans to expand the access in the future.

As per a report of Wired, DOGE has deployed its GSAi custom chatbot for federal workers at the General Services Administration (GSA). This chatbot is said to be a part of DOGE's strategy to improve efficiency across the US government by integrating advanced AI tools into the workplace. Federal employees at the GSA will use this system to simplify tasks. GSAi is designed to assist with a variety of general tasks, like tools such as ChatGPT or Anthropic's Claude. However, it has been specifically customised to ensure that it is safe and suitable for government use.

As per reports, in February, DOGE conducted a trial of its chatbot with 150 users within the GSA. The aim is to eventually roll out the product across the entire agency. Employees at the GSA, which oversees government real estate and some IT projects, have received a customised chatbot from Elon Musk's DOGE to assist in automating various tasks.

Federal workers can now engage with GSAi through an interface that resembles ChatGPT. An internal memo has reportedly informed staff that the chatbot can be used for a range of activities, including drafting emails, creating talking points, summarising text, and writing code. Depending on the specific task, the employees can use the standard model Claude Haiku 3.5, but users also have the option to select Claude Sonnet 3.5 v2 or Meta LLaMa 3.2. Employees were advised against entering any "federal nonpublic information," personally identifiable information, or "controlled unclassified information."

