Karachi [Pakistan], March 4 (ANI): Asif Ali Zardari's popularity among allies appears to have faded since his initial presidential election victory in 2008, with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) choosing to refrain from participating in the presidential election, as reported by Dawn.

Besides, Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) asserts it will outline its conditions if approached by the PPP for support.

Also Read | OPEC+ Production Cuts Deepen With Extensions From Saudi Arabia, Russia and Other Oil Giants.

During a press briefing in Karachi on Sunday, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman affirmed his party's decision to abstain from voting in the presidential elections. He communicated this stance to all leaders of the ruling alliance who recently solicited his support.

According to Dawn, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed personal support for opposition candidate Mehmood Khan Achakzai over PPP's Zardari in the upcoming presidential election. However, he clarified that it was "a personal wish" and not the party's decision.

Also Read | US Shooting: One Killed, 12 Injured in Shooting Incident at Club in West Point in Mississipp.

"I personally want to vote Achakzai Sb [in the presidential election]," Maulana said. "But this is my wish and not the party's decision. If the party decides to abstain from the voting, my wish doesn't matter. The party decision is supreme over personal wishes."

Dashing hopes within Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition, Maulana Fazlur Rehman dismissed the possibility of joining the treasury benches and reiterated the party's commitment to opposition in parliament. He hinted at launching a nationwide protest campaign against what he termed as "rigged" elections, as per Dawn.

Regarding the February 8 elections, he accused the establishment of manipulating the mandate of the people of Pakistan, alleging betrayal similar to that of 2018.

Additionally he added,"Our friends [leaders or PML-N and PPP] approached us and held meetings," he replied to a question about results of his recent meetings with the leaders of the parties which are part of the ruling alliance.

"We met them, gave them due respect and argued our case before them. I am sure that they would be convinced now and won't ask us again [to join the government]. We would be sitting on opposition benches [in the parliament] and no one should have any doubt about this."

While describing the Feb 8 elections in general "rigged and controversial," he specifically mentioned provincial assemblies in Sindh and Balochistan where the mandate was "bought" spending huge amount of money.

In both provinces, the PPP which emerged as majority party, has recently managed to get its nominees elected as chief ministers and set up its government.

"This doesn't mean that we are satisfied with the election results in KP or other parts of the country," said Maulana when asked about his opinion on elections in other provinces. "The establishment came up with a weird plan distributing mandate on its own ignoring people's will and votes. We were against this plan and weren't part of this sale purchase game so we lost the elections."

To a question about the possibility of a "grand alliance" of opposition parties in the parliament, the JUI-F chief said that it would be too early to suggest any such partnership in the near future.

Furthermore, MQM-P senior leader Farooq Sattar mentioned that no discussions with PPP regarding the upcoming presidential elections were held.

However, he stated, "if the PPP is interested in talks, "we are not against them and our doors are open".

Sattar emphasized the need to address concerns about the misuse of budgetary funds and Zardari's future plans as president, particularly regarding fostering harmony among different provincial factions.

The dynamics surrounding the presidential election highlight shifting alliances and demands within Pakistan's political landscape.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)