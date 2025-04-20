Larkana [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): A sit-in by lawyers at Babarloi Bypass in Khairpur has entered its third day, with a shutter-down strike being observed across various cities in Sindh, ARY News reported.

The strike has affected cities including Jamshoro, Larkana, Naushehro Feroz, Sujawal, Nawabshah and Ghotki and other cities of Sindh.

The strike has resulted in the suspension of vehicular traffic between Sindh and Punjab. Markets, shops, and petrol pumps have been closed in several districts, disrupting business and trade activities in Ratodero, Baqrani, Dokri and Badah across the district, as per ARY News.

Meanwhile, shops have been locked down in Jamshoro and Nawabshah, while shutter down also being observed in Sujawal, Ghotki, Kandhkot, Shahdadkot and Kashmore districts. "Canals building has been a conspiracy to turn the Sindh's fertile lands into desert," speakers at protests said.

Markets have also been closed down at Naushehro Feroz, Moro, Padidan, Kandiaro, Mehrabpur and other cities and towns.

According to ARY News, political workers of the nationalist parties have blocked the National Highway at Halani and Kandiaro, suspending vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, the federal and Sindh governments have agreed to hold talks on the six canals project on the Indus River.

The development followed the first formal contact between the two governments, as Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah talked to Sindh's Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

During the call, Rana Sanaullah assured Memon that the federal government is ready to engage in negotiations with Sindh over the matter.

He further conveyed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League (N) PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif have directed that Sindh's concerns be addressed and resolved amicably.

In response, Sharjeel Memon reiterated that the Sindh government has consistently presented its stance on the canal issue across all relevant forums. He said that both the people of Sindh and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) hold serious reservations about the proposed projects. (ANI)

