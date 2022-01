Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): Murree traders on Saturday protested and observed a shutter-down strike after the local administration's decision to extend the ban on tourists entering Murree until January 17.

Traders, hotel associations protested on the Murree-Islamabad expressway and urged authorities to revoke their decision to ban entry of tourists, reported Geo News.

Also Read | Martin Luther King Jr Day 2022: On Birthday of Civil Rights Leader, Twitter Users Share Thoughts on Federal Voting Rights Legislation.

The president of the trader's association confirmed that all marketplaces remained closed due to a strike in Murree and surrounding areas.

Local administration decided to regulate entry into Murree after January 17, with no more than 8,000 vehicles permitted to enter after at least 23 people died in the region after their vehicles were stranded following heavy snowfall overnight on January 7.

Also Read | Massive Icefish Breeding Colony With 60 Million Nests Discovered in Antarctica.

The district administration has issued directives for tourists under the National Disaster Management Act 2010, reported Geo News.

The notification said that an effective system to regulate traffic will be set up in collaboration with the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) to regulate traffic and records of all vehicles entering Murree will be maintained. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)