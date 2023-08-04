By Ravi Khandelwal

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Professor Naela Quadri Baloch, Balochistan’s PM-in-exile, has called Pakistan a slayer and not a saviour of Muslims due to its continuing atrocities in Balochistan, Sindh and occupied territories of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, including Gilgit Baltistan.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Prof Naela asked India and other countries to keep pressurizing Islamabad to stop sponsoring terrorism, extremism and not to violate human rights.

Naela said, “The condition of controlling or stopping terrorism as a base for any dialogue from India means this dialogue will never happen because if they stop terrorism it’s like they stop breathing. So, it will never happen.”

“What we as Baloch want to add here is that any international body, any neighbouring country or any world power just like India if they talk to Pakistan, Balochistan’s ongoing genocide should be one of the points. Stop genocide, stop the military operation in Balochistan,” she added.

Prof Naela, who is based in Canada, is on a visit to India. She has shown concern over Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals that remain in the wrong hands.

She said, “The disarmament of nuclear weapons of mass destruction should be one of the conditions because a country which is selling their airports, which is selling their assets, they are actually defaulted and leaving around 200 warheads of nuclear weapons of mass destruction is totally irresponsible and it is totally neglecting some kind of trauma or some kind of accident that can happen anytime. So, we don’t say these weapons can go to the hands of terrorists because they are in the hands of terrorists actually”.

Prof Naela further stated that Muslims in Pakistan are suffering and it has created an atmosphere of uncertainty by creating division among the communities in countries like India.

“When they (Pakistan) are trying to be champions of Islam they think the world is blind or they can manipulate the world. If there is any entity and most anti-Muslim entity on this earth, it is Pakistan. They are the people who divided the Muslims of India. They are the people who made Muslims of India a vulnerable community because they started hatred because somebody who is a Muslim, Hindu or Sikh – they are the Indians. But, who created that? It’s basically the ideology of Pakistan,” she added.

The Professor added, “So, they made Muslims of India vulnerable actually. And killing Balochs, the one who taught them how to say Kalma, they are killing Baloch with impunity. And not only Baloch, but they also killed the founders of Pakistan – Bangladesh. 30 million Bangladeshis they have killed and in Afghanistan 4 million Afghans they have killed. So, they are Muslims. Even, they killed Muslims in Jordan. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq as a Pakistani mercenary has killed 25,000 Palestinians. 10,000 of them were killed in one night. I repeat that if anyone is more anti-Muslim in this world, it is Pakistan. So, they can’t be champions of Islam. They are the manipulators. They are good actors”.

Prof. Naela has also shown concern over China’s expansionist policy and its growing footprints in Balochistan.

“We can call them new colonial or new imperialist policies. We actually don’t have any negative feelings against the people of China. The people of China are the victims of their state and government. The kind of policies they are bringing not only in Balochistan but the world over,” said Prof. Naela.

She added, “Even African people are very much victims of their expansionist policies. And they have reached even Canada and Europe with BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) and part of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that starts at Xinjiang and ends at Balochistan and both places are going through genocide. Any development that starts with killing people, abducting people, torturing people, or displacing people from their ancestral lands can’t be a development project. When people are not part of that planning and when the people are not beneficiaries of that development, it's not development, it's exploitation. And China and Pakistan are partners in our genocide that we really don’t like and we protest against it”.

Balochistan’s PM-in-exile has said that India has deep-rooted relations with the Baloch people and expects the government of India to help them in this crisis.

When asked about her hopes for India, she replied, “One is the Indian government and one is the Indian people. The people of India and the people of Balochistan love each other. They are standing with each other. It’s not for today, it’s for thousands of years. Our love is very ancient, very deep-rooted and it will go on”.

She added, “When I come to India actually I come for reassurance of love that we are not part of those anti-human Pakistani plans. We don’t hate anybody on the basis of religion or geographical differences but specifically for India we love India. So, I just come for this reassurance. When you talk about the government of India, it has always disappointed the Baloch people in the last 75 years and it's going on”. (ANI)

